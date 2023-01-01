Vanilla Ice claims Madonna proposed to him in early '90s

Vanilla Ice has claimed Madonna proposed marriage to him when they were together in the early '90s.

During a Tuesday interview with Jenny Hutt of the Just Jenny podcast, the 55-year-old, whose real name is Robert Van Winkle, reflected on his eight-month relationship with Madonna in 1991 and 1992 and divulged her plans for marriage.

"She even proposed to me," he claimed. "I mean things were going so crazy and fast man."

He continued, "I was just like, 'What? I thought the guy was supposed to do that,'" he revealed. "'What do you mean? Wait a minute, this is too fast. I'm just getting started here and I'm way too young for this.'"

The Ice Ice Baby hitmaker explained he and Madonna first encountered each other in the early '90s when she attended one of his performances in New York City. Despite being thrilled to see her "dancing her a*s off" in the audience, he felt intimidated by her celebrity status. At that time, he was in his early 20s and just gaining fame, while Madonna was in her early 30s.

"I remember she came back to the dressing room and said hello to me, and she kind of gave me the sexy eyes and I was like… 'I must be way, way mistaken on that,'" he revealed.

Despite global attention, Ice stated he and Madonna had as normal a relationship as possible in private.

However, their relationship took a downturn after the release of Madonna's explicit coffee table book Sex in 1992, which featured risqué images of Ice although he allegedly didn't consent to his inclusion.

"I was dating her during that time, so I had no idea about a sex book, I'm doing my own thing," Ice recalled. "I said, 'How could you do that to me? And why did you do that to me?' I could've sued her. I didn't want to. I was like, 'I don't need that controversy. Let's just let it go and you go your way, I go mine.'"