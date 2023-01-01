Ozzy Osbourne announces retirement from touring

Ozzy Osbourne cancelled all of his upcoming shows and announced his retirement from touring on Wednesday.



The former Black Sabbath frontman revealed in a lengthy statement on social media that his body is still weak following his 2019 fall and he is "not physically capable" of going on tour.



"As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine," he began. "My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.



"I am honestly humbled by the way you've all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I'm not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn't deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F**KS ME UP, more than you will ever know."



The European leg of Osbourne's No More Tours II farewell trek was pushed back several times due to the 74-year-old's poor health and the pandemic.



The star, who suffers from Parkinson's disease, underwent major surgery to remove and realign pins in his neck and back in June 2022 and it seemed hopeful that he would be able to tour again. The trek was due to begin in Finland on 3 May and conclude in his hometown of Birmingham, England on 14 June.



While touring is off the cards, Osbourne went on to state that he will continue performing one-off shows.



"Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country," he explained.



He concluded his post by thanking his family, band, touring crew and fans for their loyalty and support.