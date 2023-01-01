NEWS Eurovision Song Contest 'United by Music' in Liverpool Graham Clark Share with :





We are on official countdown to the Eurovision Song Contest 2023. With entries being revealed at regular intervals, we are yet to find out when the UK will announce theirs, however we are excited to learn that the BBC has now revealed the official logo and slogan for Liverpool 2023.



New slogan, ‘United by Music’, reflects the power of music to bring people together Identity designed through creative partnership between UK and Ukraine creative agencies



Celebrating the UK, Ukraine and host city Liverpool to bring the 2023 Contest to audiences across the globe and the incredible power of music to bring communities together. It also reflects the very origins of the contest, developed to bring Europe closer together through a shared TV experience across different countries.



With over 160 million viewers watching last year, the look of the vibrant, wider identity celebrates this shared cultural experience as ‘millions of hearts beat as one’. Inspired by the Ukrainian and UK flags, the colours used are designed to reflect the joy and diversity of the contest.



The typeface used is called ‘Penny Lane’, inspired by the twentieth-century cast-iron signs displaying Liverpool street names and a nod to the city’s rich musical heritage.



Designed through a creative partnership between Superunion agency in the UK and Ukrainian creative studio Starlight Creative, the new brand was first seen by viewers during the Handover and Allocation Draw on Tuesday 31st January.



In Liverpool, the iconic St George’s Hall and the ‘Liverpool’ sign at Liverpool ONE will be dressed in the brand this week before it’s rolled out wider across the city in April.



In a UK first, the two Semi-Finals on Tuesday May 9 and Thursday May 11 and the Grand Final will all air live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.



Chosen for its warmth, vibrancy and rich musical heritage; the city of Liverpool was selected to be the host city for the 67th Contest by the BBC and event organisers the European Broadcasting Union in October 2022.



Details on tickets will be issued in due course. For latest news on Eurovision Song Contest 2023 please visit:



www.eurovision.tv

