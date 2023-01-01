Jamie T adds IDLES Finsbury Park show

Jamie T has added IDLES to his upcoming Finsbury Park show.



The 37-year-old rapper will take to the stage at the outdoor event in London on Friday June 20 and the rock band - which consists of Joe Talbot, Adam Devonshire, Mark Bowen, Lee Kiernan, and Jon Beavis - are thrilled to be joining him in what will be their only UK show over the course of the summer.



In a statement, Joe said: "There are certain artists that it would be hard to imagine the British musical landscape without. Jamie T is most certainly one, and one of my personal heroes, so this will be a big old win for all of us. All is love x"



The 'Calm Down Dearest' hitmaker will also be joined on the bill at his biggest concert to date by fellow rap stars, Kojey Radical, and Biig Piig, as well as 'Dreams' hitmaker Willie J Healey - who recently teamed up with Jamie for his track 'Thank You' - and G-folk artist Hak Baker, who noted that he loves coming home to perform.



He said: "Gonna turn that gaf upside down. Big up the London Crew. Big up Jamie, fellow troubadour. Love playing at home!"



Jamie T's headlining show at Finsbury Park will continue a triumphant return for the 'Between the Rocks' singer, who took a break from music after releasing smash hit album 'Trick' in 2016 before coming back to the music scene with chart-topping record 'The Theory of Whatever' in the summer of 2022 and taking the album on a sold-out UK tour just before the end of last year.



Tickets are available at https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/jamie-t-tickets/artist/1141574.