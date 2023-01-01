Lewis Capaldi completes BRIT Awards 2023 line-up

Lewis Capaldi is the final act confirmed to perform at the BRIT Awards 2023 with Mastercard.

The Scottish superstar - who is currently on his 'Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent' tour - completes this year's star-studded bill for the music bash on February 11 at The O2 arena in London.

The 'Pointless' singer is nominated for Song of the Year with Mastercard this year, and previously went home with the same prize and Best New Artist in 2020.

Lewis has now revealed he had a "panic attack" before his expletive-laden appearance at the ceremony in 2021.

In a statement, he said: "Last time I played The BRIT Awards I was so scared that I had a panic attack before I went on, and then got hammered afterwards. Looking forward to more of the same this year."

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker was presenting a prize to pop star Dua Lipa when he swore and forced ITV to censor the rest of his speech.

He shouted: "Hello motherf******!"

Lewis went on: "Listen guys.

"I’m f****** sweating. It’s like a swamp down there, I’m telling you. Sweaty b******.

"Hello BRIT Awards! That’s where we are. I’m really sorry, I’m reading off a card here – how is everyone doing?"

The line-up also includes Harry Styles, Lizzo, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Stormzy, Cat Burns, David Guetta and Becky Hill and Ella Henderson, and Wet Leg.

Comedian Mo Gilligan is returning to host the ceremony for the second year running.