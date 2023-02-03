Fall Out Boy announce joint tour with Bring Me The Horizon and more

Fall Out Boy have announced a joint tour with Bring Me The Horizon and more.

Patrick Stump and co cryptically teased fans by posting BMTH's umbrella logo from their 'That's The Spirit' album cover on Twitter along with a message mentioning the word "horizon" on January 30.

They told fans to check back the following day for some news.

FOB tweeted: "Things are looking overcast on the horizon. Check back tomorrow to see if weather conditions improve.."

And now, the 'Dance, Dance' rockers have unveiled the dates for their upcoming 'So Much For (Tour) Dust' North American stadium run with a stacked support line-up.

They will be supported by BMTH and Royal and The Serpent at every show.

And at select shows they will be joined by Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Year Strong, The Academy Is…, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade, and CARR.

Fall Out Boy teaming up with BMTH comes after they recently sent seashells to fans including the group's frontman Oli Sykes to tease their new album, 'So Much (For) Stardust', which is out on March 24.

Sharing a picture of his package from the pop punk megastars, he wrote on Instagram: "Wtf what is this [and] why is it at my house."

Meanwhile, FOB will be without guitarist Joe Trohman on the jaunt, while he takes a temporary break from the band to concentrate on his mental health.

In a statement, he said: "Neil Young once howled that it’s better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful.

"Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years.

"So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell."

He has vowed to return to the band in the future but insisted it was "necessary" to put his "mental health first".

He added: "It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I’m most proud of).

"So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one hundred percent. In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first.

"Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision."

Fall Out Boy have also teased some "international dates".

Tickets for the North American leg will go on sale this Friday (03.02.23).

The 'So Much For (Tour) Dust' 2023 dates:

June

21 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

23 Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

24 Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater

27 The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

28 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

30 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July

1 Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

2 Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

5 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

7 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

9 Englewood, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

11 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

13 Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater

15 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

16 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

18 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

19 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

21 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

22 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

24 West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

25 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

26 Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheater

29 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

30 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

August

1 Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

2 Boston, MA – Fenway Park

4 Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

5 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

6 Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion