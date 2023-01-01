Ed Sheeran explains 'turbulent' personal life sparked social media hiatus

Ed Sheeran has explained why he took a social media hiatus and announced his return.

In a video shared to Instagram on Tuesday, the Shape of You singer revealed why he hadn’t been interacting with his fans online recently.

Sheeran, 31, frequently takes extended breaks from Instagram during the end of each year, but he stated his recent absence was part of a larger concern.

“I realise I haven’t been that engaged in my social media or fanbase over the last couple of years and the things that have been posted on this account might have got a bit boring. I’m sorry,” he explained. “That’s my fault… The reason I’m making this video, just being totally honest, I’ve had some turbulent things happening in my personal life so I just didn’t really feel like being online and pretending to be something I’m not when I wasn’t really feeling like that.”

Ed continued, “I know that sounds weird, but hence I’m making this video to say things are looking up and I’m back online…

“So you know, weird s**t is gonna start being posted here. I’ve made this video about 50 f*****g times I’m not making another one!”

The singer captioned his post, “Back in the bitz” and later posted another video - this time a montage of clips from New Zealand.

“Wellington warm ups, 3 shows, lots of fun. Liam filmed them, Liam is new and we like him,” Ed wrote. “Also I take back what I said about NZ chocolate, it’s actually alright isn’t it.”