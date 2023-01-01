Jason Derulo breaks foot ahead of Super Bowl performance

Jason Derulo has broken his foot ahead of his Super Bowl performance on 12 February.

The Talk Dirty singer reportedly suffered the injury while playing basketball three weeks ago and has been using crutches to get around.

According to TMZ, he landed on somebody's foot during the game and suffered a small break and a torn ligament in his foot.

Sources told the outlet the 33-year-old underwent a procedure in which he got stem cell injections to speed up his recovery time. He is now reportedly going to physical therapy every day.

A photo obtained by the website showed Jason walking around using one crutch.

Jason and The Black Keys are scheduled to headline the NFL TikTok Tailgate, the American football league's pre-game party before Super Bowl LVII at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on 12 February.

According to sources, he will power through his performance whether he's fully recovered or not.

Rihanna will headline the Halftime Show, while country singer Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem. Elsewhere in the pre-game event, Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds will sing America the Beautiful and Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform Lift Every Voice and Sing.

Jason has yet to comment on his injury.