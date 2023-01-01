Lewis Capaldi breaks Scottish gig record

Lewis Capaldi has broken a concert record in Scotland.

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker - who once declared himself the Scottish Beyonce - now holds the record for selling the most tickets for an indoor live show in his home country, after selling more than 15,000 tickets for his P+J Live arena show in Aberdeen on January 23.

Louise Stewart, interim MD at P+J Live, said: “Monday’s show was absolutely phenomenal. The perfect blend of humour and pure talent, Lewis entertained the record-breaking crowd with new music, some classic hits and gave us a few laughs along the way. This is a fantastic accolade for P+J Live and is exactly what the venue was built for.

“We would like to thank DF Concerts and Events for bringing Lewis up the North East of Scotland and to his fans for all their continued support – we couldn’t do it without you. We look forward to continuing to bring a variety of world-class acts to the region.”

ASM programming director James Harrison added: “P+J Live was the perfect venue for Lewis’ full-hearted songs and incredible production on his hugely successful arena tour.

“Nearly 15,000 fans from Scotland’s North East standing on the floor has to be seen to be believed, a unique sight in UK venues, an incredible atmosphere and a night to remember for everyone that was there.”

The 'Pointless' hitmaker's tour has been full of drama.

In Manchester, a fight broke out during 'Hold Me While You Wait'.

Lewis was left flabbergasted after an alleged ruffle took place and a woman was escorted from Manchester's AO Arena on January 18.

The pop star was midway through performing the ballad from 2019’s ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ when he was forced to turn the floor lights on and have security see to the incident.

He told the crowd: “They are scrapping in the crowd there. Erm, we are going to have to get them out. We can’t be fighting.”

Lewis - who releases his second studio album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ on May 19 - added: “What a weird song to fight to. Bizarre, bizarre."

Another fight broke out on the opening night of the tour in Leeds, which also saw the 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker have a bra thrown onstage at him.

Donning the underwear, he quipped: “When I imagined the opening night of my sell-out arena tour, this is what I was thinking."