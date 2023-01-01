NEWS Venbee crowned next #ElectronicMusic artist on TikTok Newsdesk Share with :





Venbee has been making a lot of noise this past year.



The Kent-based musician's debut single Low Down was a breakout moment on TikTok. The honest drum & bass inspired tune sparked hundreds of thousands of video creations from the #ElectronicMusic community, with the track breaking into the UK Official Charts and Venbee signing to Columbia Records. The storytelling electronic artist - real name Erin Doyle - then released her second single, 'Messy in Heaven' which the community went wild for again, pushing it to number 3 in the UK Charts.



One of TikTok UK's Breakthrough Artists of 2022, we're delighted to be bringing Venbee on board to front our first #ElectronicMusic campaign of the year!



Speaking on fronting #ElectronicMusic, Venbee said: "I have so much love for TikTok. It has played a massive part in my career and I am honoured to be one of their featured artists for #electronicmusic it means a lot to me.”



The hitmaker is focusing on her upcoming UK tour and has been sharing teasers about the songs she'll be playing live, sending her fans into overload.



It's no surprise that #ElectronicMusic is one of the most popular genres on TikTok. A huge range of established and emerging artists come to the platform to create and experiment with their own unique beats and sounds. As a result, the hashtag has amassed over 4.1 billion views to date.



#ElectronicMusic is the central place for music fans on TikTok to celebrate the content, culture, artists and music across Electronic and Dance. Venbee, along with other emerging artists, is an integral part of making TikTok the go-to place for discovering new electronic sounds.



In 2022, we announced #ElectronicMusic as our latest genre campaign to be placed centre stage on TikTok UK. Over the years, we've hosted LIVEs from the legendary Calvin Harris, Bicep and Disclosure, as well as special playlists from Carl Cox and TSHA. We've also had the likes of Shygirl, Bicep, Nia Archives and piri & tommy front the campaign.

