Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra introduce one-year-old baby daughter

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have made their first public appearance with their baby daughter.

The Jonas Brothers singer and Quantico actress welcomed a little girl named Malti Marie via surrogate on 15 January 2022.

While Nick and Priyanka have kept their daughter away from the spotlight, they brought her along to the unveiling of the Jonas Brothers' star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Monday morning.

During his acceptance speech, the Chains singer made a point of singling out his wife and first child, who was outfitted in a cute beige outfit and white headband.

"To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm, and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie," he stated, before gesturing to the tot and gushing, "Hi, baby!"

Nick then joked: "I can't wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends."

The 30-year-old and his brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas, were honoured with the 2,745th star as part of a ceremony.

Previously, Priyanka revealed during an interview for British Vogue Malti resembled her husband.

"Most people say she looks like Nick," she explained, before adding jokingly: "I don't believe it."