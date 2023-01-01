Lana Del Rey to be honoured at Billboard Women in Music Awards

Lana Del Rey will be honoured with the Visionary Award at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards.



The Video Games hitmaker leads the line-up of honorees for the 2023 edition of the annual ceremony, which will be hosted by Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson on 1 March.



In addition to Lana, Becky G will be honoured with the Impact Award, Kim Petras will be presented with the Chartbreaker Award, Lainey Wilson will receive the Rulebreaker Award, and Latto will be given the Powerhouse Award.



The 2023 honorees are rounded out by Rising Star Award recipient Doechii and Breakthrough Award recipient TWICE.



"We're thrilled to recognize these groundbreaking artists across genres and generations who are defining today's sound - and paving the way for tomorrow's women in music," said Billboard Editorial Director Hannah Karp in a statement. "With the inspiring Quinta Brunson as our host, this year's Billboard Women in Music Awards is going to be an incredible night."



The 2023 Woman of the Year honoree will be announced at a later date.



This year's Women in Music Awards will stream live from the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.