Marilyn Manson sued for alleged sexual assault of underage fan

Marilyn Manson is facing more allegations of sexual abuse.



According to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone on Monday, the rocker - real name Brian Warner - has been hit with a new lawsuit filed in Long Island, New York in which he is accused of the sexual assault of a minor in 1995.



In the complaint, the anonymous plaintiff - called Jane Doe - alleges Manson sexually assaulted her on a tour bus when she was 16 in the mid-1990s.



Later that year, she claimed the musician "groomed her" and sexually assaulted her again.



Following further contact, the plaintiff claimed she travelled with Manson for a month in 1999, during which time, he would allegedly "groom, harass, and sexually abuse" her.



"While she was still a child, Defendant Warner had purposefully and intentionally laid the groundwork necessary to intimidate and control her," the lawsuit reads. "Despite reaching the legal age of majority, that power to psychologically intimidate and control Plaintiff was still present. Defendant Warner often made Plaintiff feel alone and isolated by telling her that no one understands her other than him, which included her family. At the time, Plaintiff believed Defendant Warner and was compelled to keep following him."



The lawsuit included counts of sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress against Manson. In addition, the plaintiff has filed complaints against executives at his former record labels, Interscope and Nothing Records, suing them for negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress.



Representatives for Warner have not yet commented on the allegations.



In the past, the 54-year-old has always maintained his innocence, claiming all of his sexual relationships have been consensual.



At present, Warner is still facing a sexual abuse lawsuit filed by another Jane Doe and is suing his ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood for defamation after she accused him of being abusive during their relationship back in February 2021.