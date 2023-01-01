Jonas Brothers honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Jonas Brothers have been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas unveiled the 2,745th star as part of a ceremony staged in Los Angeles on Monday, with the siblings joined at the event by family and friends.



Addressing the crowd, Kevin noted that he was "overwhelmed" by the recognition.



"We are honoured to be standing here today to be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," he said. "This is a testament to the love and support of our fans, our family, and our friends who have been with us every step of the way. Thank you to everyone who has shown up, and even flown in, for this moment. We are so grateful to everyone who has made this possible, from our label to our management, to the media, and of course, most importantly, our fans. You have been the driving force behind everything we do, we couldn't have done this without you. So, thank you," the 35-year-old continued, before adding: "Oh, and to Joe and Nick, couldn't have been here without you! This is pretty awesome."



Kevin also singled out his wife Danielle Jonas and daughters Alena, eight, and Valentina, six, for their support.



Elsewhere, Joe thanked his family for their "unwavering support and love" and dedicated the award to his parents, wife Sophie Turner, and their two children.



"This journey has been a wild ride and we are so grateful to have the opportunity to share this passion for music, for so long, with the world," he smiled. "We've been through many ups and downs, but through it all, we've remained brothers and have stayed true to our passion for music. We'd like a moment to thank our parents for their unwavering support and love, they've always been our biggest cheerleaders. Kevin and Nick, I love you like brothers. Heck, we'll be here 30 more years because this is just the beginning."