Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcome third child

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are new parents.

Last September, the Maroon 5 frontman and former Victoria's Secret model announced that they were expecting their third child together.

On Monday, editors at People reported that Adam and Behati had recently welcomed a new addition to their family.

No further details were available.

Representatives for the couple have not yet commented on the news.

Adam and Behati, who wed in 2014, are already parents to daughters Dusty, six, and Gio, four.

In November, the 34-year-old told Entertainment Tonight of her children: "We always knew we wanted a second one. So, I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of two, I was just like, 'Don't even think about it!'

"But I do also want five kids, but don't even think about it."

However, back in September, Adam hit headlines when a social media influencer accused him of cheating on Behati.

In light of the allegations, the musician insisted he hadn't had a physical relationship with the woman but confessed he had "crossed the line" and took "full responsibility".

"We will get through it and we will get through it together," the 43-year-old commented at the time.