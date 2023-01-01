NEWS Richard Marx launches BBC Radio 2's Piano Room, now live on BBC iPlayer Newsdesk Share with :





Today Grammy-nominated American singer-songwriter, Richard Marx, launched BBC Radio 2’s month long Piano Room. Richard has sold over 30 million albums with 14 number one singles (as both a songwriter and producer) in a career that spans four decades.



From today until Friday 24th February, Radio 2’s Piano Room 2023 welcomes a stellar line-up of world famous artists performing exclusively with the BBC Concert Orchestra at the BBC’s Maida Vale studio. Each artist will perform three tracks – a new song, one of their well-known releases, and a classic cover version from another artist.



Today Richard performed his 1989 hit Right Here Waiting, a cover of Kiss On My List by Hall & Oates, and his new single Believe in Me which he co-wrote with his son, Lucas, who also produced it.



The other performers this week are – Tuesday: Louise, Wednesday: Belinda Carlisle, Thursday: Michael Ball, Friday: Sugababes.



Full schedule below:



Monday 30 January - Richard Marx, who will be covering a Hall & Oates track

Tuesday 31 January – Louise, who will be covering a Justin Timberlake track

Wednesday 1 February - Belinda Carlisle, who will be covering a track by The Carpenters

Thursday 2 February - Michael Ball, who will be covering an Elvis Presley track

Friday 3 February – Sugababes, who will be covering an artist and track to be revealed on the day

Monday 6 February – Ellie Goulding, who will be covering a Cara Dillon track

Tuesday 7 February – Tom Chaplin, who will be covering a Taylor Swift track

Wednesday 8 February – RAYE, who will be covering a Bill Withers track

Thursday 9 February – Suzanne Vega, who will be covering a Blondie track

Friday 10 February – Lemar, who will be covering a Michael Kiwanuka track

Monday 13 February – Freya Ridings, who will be covering a Cyndi Lauper track

Tuesday 14 February – Simply Red, who will be covering a Paul McCartney track

Wednesday 15 February – P!nk, covering an artist and track to be revealed on the day

Thursday 16 February – Haircut 100, who will be covering a Harry Styles track

Friday 17 February – Lady Blackbird, covering an artist and track to be revealed on the day

Monday 20 – Jessie Ware, who will be covering a Cher track

Tuesday 21 February – Suede, who will be covering a Patti Smith track

Wednesday 22 February – Sophie Ellis Bextor, who will be covering a Madonna track

Thursday 23 February – Jake Shears, who will be covering a Pet Shop Boys track

Friday 24 February – Stormzy, who will be covering an Oleta Adams track (this session will be pre-recorded)

