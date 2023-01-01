Meghan Trainor pregnant with second child

Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara are expecting their second child.

The All About That Bass singer announced she is pregnant during a video call into the Today show on Monday morning.

"We did it!" the 29-year-old exclaimed. "It finally happened, and we're so excited."

She revealed that she is four months pregnant and they know the baby's sex - but they aren't ready to share that detail yet.

In a separate interview with People, Meghan gushed, "What a blessing. I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I'm like, 'I'm crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.' I'm halfway there - I want four kids!"

The singer and Spy Kids actor, who married in 2018, are already parents to a boy named Riley, who was born in February 2021.

Addressing how Riley has responded to the news, Meghan shared, "We try to tell him, 'There's a baby in the belly,' but then he points to his belly now and is like, 'Baby.' And we're like, 'Oh no, it's not in yours - it's in Mama's belly!'"

Meghan admitted she experienced pregnancy symptoms late when she was carrying Riley but she got them "right away" this time.

"I got red perioral dermatitis all over my face - so that's been fun with makeup - and popped early and was very nauseous," she confessed. "I was sick, my boobies were aching. This one was a ride. It was a rocky ride, but luckily it was during the holidays, so I could just chill and lay down. I pee every 20 minutes, and I'm fully out of breath just from talking. It's great."

The singer appeared on the Today show on Monday to announce her first book, Dear Future Mama, a "TMI guide" to pregnancy, birth and new motherhood. The book will be released on 25 April.