Sam Smith’s Gloria surging towards Number 1 debut ahead of new entries by Bob Dylan and Ava Max

Glory from above! Sam Smith is currently leading the charge to debut at Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart.



Gloria, Sam’s fourth studio album, is projected to enter at the top spot this Friday, which would clinch Sam their third UK chart-topping LP. The album has been preceded by the UK Number 1 single Unholy featuring Kim Petras.



Sam previously hit the Official Albums Chart summit with debut In The Lonely Hour (2014) and The Thrill Of It All (2017). 2020’s Love Goes peaked at Number 2.



Meanwhile, Bob Dylan is set to debut at Number 2 with Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions Volume 17, the latest instalment in the living legend’s Bootlegs series, which contains new mixes, outtakes and rare B-Sides taken from recording sessions of his thirtieth studio album, 1997’s Time Out Of Mind (which originally peaked at Number 10). It would be Dylan’s 42nd UK Top 10 record.



Also aiming for a Top 5 debut this Friday is Armenian-American pop princess Ava Max, whose banger-filled second album Diamonds & Dancefloors is currently expected to bow at Number 5.



Outside the Top 10, English prog-rockers Uriah Heep aim for a Number 19 debut with Chaos & Colour, their twenty-fifth studio record. To date, the band have earned nine UK Top 40 albums in a career that now spans more than fifty years.



US rapper Lil Yachty could secure his first-ever UK Top 40 album with Let’s Start Here. this week (32); a record which sees the star experiment outside of his usual pop-trap sound with psychedelic rock.



Finally, Eminem’s influential 2002 fourth album The Eminem Show aims to crack back into the Top 40 (39), having peaked at Number 1 during its original release.

