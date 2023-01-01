The Who announce on their first UK tour in six years

The Who are going on their first UK tour in six years.

The ‘Pinball Wizard’ hitmakers - including founding members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend - will hit the road this summer to perform with an orchestra at venues across the country after wrapping up dates in the United States in November last year, which celebrated their nearly 60 year span.

Roger said: “Having not toured the UK for six years, it's great that at this time of our careers we have the chance to go to places that are not on the usual touring map, Edinburgh Castle and Derby, as well as the other cities across the country that we haven’t been to for decades, it will make this very special for me. This opportunity will give our UK Who fans the chance to hear our current show, which, with the addition of an orchestra, takes our music to new heights.”

Pete added: Roger initially christened this tour with an orchestra ‘Moving On!’ I love it. It is what both of us want to do. Move on, with new music, classic Who music, all performed in new and exciting ways. Taking risks, nothing to lose. I’m really looking forward to bringing this show to the UK."

The band will play shows in Hull, Edinburgh, London, Derby, Bristol and Durham between 6th and 23rd July and be supported by UB40 featuring Ali Campbell - not including their stops at the O2 London and Edinburgh Castle - marking their first UK live dates since their 2019 show at Wembley Arena, which marked the release of their WHO album, their first drop in 13 years. The show will be made available as an LP - which will be released on March 31 - as a limited edition collector’s item on vinyl, CD and Blu-Ray.

The tour dates are:

Thu July 6 - Sewell Group Craven Park, Hull

Sat July 8 - Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh

Sun July 9 - Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh

Wed July 12 - The O2, London

Fri July 14 - The Incora County Ground, Derby

Sun July 16 - Badminton Estate, Bristol

Wed July 19 - Seat Unique Riverside, Durham

Fri July 21 - Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens

Sun July 23 - The 1st Central County Ground, Brighton