NewJeans want their fans 'to be open minded'

NewJeans ask their fans “to be open minded”.

The Kpop girl group - which is made up of Danielle, Minji, Hanni, Haerin, and Hyein - request that audiences be willing to welcome new music as they embark on trying a wide range of influences and styles after their song ‘Hype Boy’ was a smash-hit last year.

During a group interview, Danielle told the NME: “I want our listeners to be open-minded to new music and have them listen to things that maybe they haven’t heard before.

“You can always find what you really like by trying new things and challenging yourself.”

Danielle - who got a nod on the ‘Attention’ lyrics sheet - gushed about the “incredible” chance to work on her storytelling ability via their music.

She said: “Having the opportunity to convey our stories and characters in our albums is incredible.”

The songstress added that “really” wanted to work on adding more song credits to her belt.

Minji detailed how she wanted to work on “pulling” different genres together on potential new material.

She said: “I think pulling R B and hip-hop together, a little bit pop and you know, New Jersey club, mixing the genres into one song gives a more unique kind of sound. So to try [mix more genres] in the future, I think that would be really fun.”

Hanni shared her love of performing live and the "authentic joy" they get to share with their fans.

She said:“‘Hype Boy’ has that natural, authentic joy to its performance that can be felt even when you’re just listening to the song by itself”