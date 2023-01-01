Britney Spears insists she is 'not having a breakdown' as she returns to Instagram

Britney Spears insisted she's "not having a breakdown" as she returned to Instagram on Sunday night.

The Toxic hitmaker deactivated her Instagram account unannounced last week, prompting some of her fans to call the police concerned for her welfare. Deputies went to her house out of an abundance of caution on Tuesday night and determined there was no reason to believe she was in danger.

Britney reactivated her Instagram account on Sunday and insisted she is doing well.

"Since everyone thinks they know my story. THINK AGAIN !!!" she began. "Nope I'm not having a breakdown ... I am who I am and moving forward in my life. I have never felt better !!! Nope, I'm not this girl or that girl ... I am River Red ... and being able to volumize my voice in a world where I lost my rights ... for 15 years ... gives me an opportunity to succeed !!! Opportunity to know I matter and maybe if you walked in my shoes, then maybe just maybe you could understand."

The 41-year-old, who recently claimed she had changed her name to River Red, then admitted she was still getting used to having no rules after being freed from her conservatorship after 13 years in November 2021.

"I don't think so limited ... I feel younger and in awe ... unfortunately I'm boring as hell and drink hot chocolate at night !!!" she wrote. "I've waited nearly 15 years to drink alcohol only to realize I hate it !!! It makes me sad and I feel bloated, although food tastes better."

Britney concluded her post, "Yes I took my Instagram down and now it's back up because I can !!!"

The singer told her fans on Twitter last week that they went "a little too far" by calling the cops about her safety. She explained that her privacy was invaded, the story painted her in an unfair light "once again" and she felt like she was being "gaslit and bullied".