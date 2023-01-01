Katy Perry honours Miranda Kerr during speech at G'Day USA gala

Katy Perry heaped praise on her fiancé Orlando Bloom's ex-wife Miranda Kerr as she presented her with an award at the G'Day USA Arts Gala on Saturday night.

The Firework singer took to the stage in Los Angeles to present the Australian model with the Excellence in the Arts Award and acknowledged that their friendship doesn't fit the media's preferred narrative.

"Many of you may be confused as to why I'm presenting Miranda with this award. It doesn't fit the ex-wife, new wife narrative. Many in the media would like to see us mud wrestle... but this is about love, and Miranda is love," Katy said during her speech, reports Just Jared.

Katy is currently engaged to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, with whom she shares a two-year-old daughter named Daisy. Orlando was previously married to Miranda, the mother of his 12-year-old son Flynn, between 2010 and 2013.

The singer called Miranda "my sister from another mister, my health and wellness guru, and the heart of our family", and added, "I'm so grateful for our modern blended family. It's like I gained another sister, one with whom I usually sidebar from the main family chat and agree with."

Miranda, who attended the event with her husband Evan Spiegel, shared clips of Katy's speech on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Wouldn't have wanted anyone else to introduce me tonight @katyperry."

She later posted a carousel of snaps from the event, including images of her and Katy posing on the red carpet, and added in the caption: "A big thank you to @katyperry for her kind and heartfelt words."

Avatar star Sam Worthington and rapper The Kid LAROI were also honoured at the 2023 G'Day USA gala, which celebrates Australian excellence in America.