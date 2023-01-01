Shania Twain's new song was was 'inspired' by her COVID-19 battle

Shania Twain was “inspired” by her COVID-19 battle to write her new song, ‘Inhale/Exhale Air’.

The ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ hitmaker labelled her new track an ode of “gratitude and appreciation” for making it through the virus alive after needing to be rushed to hospital via air ambulance.

The 58-year-old singer told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “It’s a song of gratitude and appreciation. I was inspired that I still had air in my lungs.”

“It was progressively getting worse. My vital signs were getting worse… and in the end I had to be air evacuated.

Shania compared her experience to “science fiction” as she reflected on how out of this world it all felt.

She said: “It was like science fiction. I felt like I was going to another planet or something. It all kind of happened in slow motion.

The ‘You’re Still The One’ hitmaker praised her husband Frederic Thiebaud and his work getting “a bed lined up” despite his fear for her.

Shania said: “My husband was freaking out, to be honest. He was really panicking because he was the one having to pull it all together.

“He spent hours and hours every day on the phone, trying to get an air evacuation coordinated, trying to get a bed lined up, as there were none, checking my vital signs. It was just a real nightmare for him.

“It took several days to start building up any antibodies at all, so it was a very dangerous time and very scary. I made it through and I’m just so grateful.”

The Grammy Award winner gushed about being in a “celebratory state of mind” now amid other health issues she has dealt with like Lyme disease.

“It’s great to be singing again, on a tour with my new voice after my surgery… I'm in a very celebratory state of mind.

She added that her vocal performance has “more rasp” than it did pre-op.