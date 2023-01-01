Smokey Robinson releasing first album of new material in 14 years

Smokey Robinson is releasing his first album of new material in 14 years.

The 82-year-old Motown legend has confirmed his record 'Gasms' will land on April 28 marking his first record of original compositions since his 2009 release 'Time Flies When You’re Having Fun' - and he announced the news along with the record's first single 'If We Don’t Have Each Other'.

In a statement, Smokey explained: "I chose this song as the first single of my new album because it’s different musically and has a slide dance feeling to it … which is different from what I’ve ever done before. It also has a current rhythm of today that I love, and I hope everyone else does too.”

The album's tracklist features titles including 'I Wanna Know Your Body', 'Roll Around' and 'I Fit In There'.

HIs previous releases over the last decade have included a Christmas album and 'Smokey and Friends' - a record featuring collaborations with artists including Take That star Gary Barlow, Sir Elton John and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler.

News of his upcoming album comes just days before Smokey is due to be honoured as the 2023 MusiCares Persons of the Year alongside Motown Records founder Berry Gordy.

The pair will receive the joint honour from the charitable arm of the Recording Academy - the body behind the Grammy Awards - at a special gala and tribute concert at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday February 3 - two days before the glitzy prizegiving.

Smokey said of the honour: "I have supported MusiCares for many years and know what great work they do for our creative community who need our help. Recently, when no one could tour, they were a lifeline to those in the touring industry for monetary help and mental health services. I am honoured that they have chosen me and my best friend and Motown founder Berry Gordy to share this beautiful honour and celebrate with you all together."