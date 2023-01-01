Shakira shares message after ex Gerard Piqué debuts new relationship

Shakira has seemingly responded to her ex-partner Gerard Piqué going official with his new girlfriend.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Whenever, Wherever hitmaker shared a video of her dancing along to Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 – her new track with producer Bizarrap.

In the accompanying caption, Shakira appeared to refer to the way her former partner Gerard debuted his relationship with Clara Chia Marti the previous day.

“Las mujeres ya no lloran las mujeres bailan merengue,” the 45-year-old wrote, which translates to, “Women don’t cry anymore, women dance merengue!”

The message references her Bzrp lyric, “Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in.”

Elsewhere in the song, Shakira caused a stir by singing, “Good luck with my so-called replacement/ I don’t even know what happened/ You’re acting so weird, I don’t even recognise you/ I’m worth two 22-year-olds/ You traded in a Ferrari for a Twingo/ You traded in a Rolex for a Casio.”

Soccer star Gerard shared a selfie with Clara on Wednesday.

The new couple had been photographed together several times since the summer of 2022.

Shakira and Gerard, 35, announced their split in June 2022 after 11 years together. They share two sons; Sasha, eight, and 10-year-old Milan.