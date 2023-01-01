Marc Anthony weds Nadia Ferreira during lavish Miami ceremony

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are married.

The You Sang to Me hitmaker confirmed he was dating Miss Universe Paraguay in early 2022, with the pair getting engaged last May.

And on Saturday, Marc and Nadia tied the knot at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida in front of friends and family.

According to editors at Hola!, the superstar opted for a classic Dior suit for the nuptials, while his bride wowed in a Galia Lahav gown.

Celebrity guests reportedly included David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Luis Fonsi.

Representatives for Marc and Nadia, 23, have not yet commented on the wedding.

However, fashion designer Victoria took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snap of the happy couple.

"Congratulations Mr and Mrs Muniz!!!" she wrote, referring to Marc's legal surname. "We love you both so much and it was such an honour to be part of your special day and celebrate your love!!"

The wedding marks the 54-year-old's fourth wedding.

Previously, he was wed to Dayanara Torres from 2000 until 2004, to Jennifer Lopez from 2004 until their divorce was finalised in 2014, and to Shannon De Lima from 2014 until 2016.