Kanye West under investigation for alleged battery

Kanye West is under investigation for alleged battery.



On Saturday, officials from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in California confirmed to E! News that they were investigating the Donda rapper, also known as Ye, after receiving footage in which he appears to grab a phone out of a woman's hand.



The video, taken the previous day, shows an alleged confrontation between West and an unnamed woman in which he told her to "stop with your cameras".



After she replied, "But you're a celebrity," the controversial star reportedly took her phone from her and threw it onto the street.



Representatives for West have not yet commented on the news.