Lizzo 'doesn't play' when it comes to performing

Lizzo is proud of the "level (she's) operating on" as a live performer.

The About Damn Time singer and her tour crew pull out all the stops and give the audience everything they've got every night on tour.

Accordinly, Lizzo is thrilled when she can surprise people with the standard of her live shows.

"I'm excited because I don't play when it comes to being a live performer," Lizzo told Variety. "I think when people realise the mic is on, the choreo was choreographing, the looks is looking, the Big Grrls (dancers) is on point, the band is on point, Sophia Eris (Lizzo's longtime friend and DJ) and me are on point, people are really gonna realise, 'Oh this is serious!'"

Lizzo released a concert film on HBO Max on New Year's Eve and she hopes more people can witness "the level I'm operating on" as a live performer.

In the film, which was shot in Inglewood, California during her Special arena tour, the Truth Hurts singer opens the show by asking the audience when they last said something kind about themselves as she wants her fans to feel joyful, confident, and loved in a safe, protected place.

She also calls for the house lights to come up in the auditorium so her fans feel seen.

"The people who got pit tickets and are squished up against the fence, they can look at me and be like, 'Ah, she looked at me.' I want to give that same feeling to the people who think they're in the nosebleeds, who are way up at the top of the arena, I can see you too!" she explained.