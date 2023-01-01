NEWS Miley Cyrus outselling rivals 2:1 as 'Flowers' heads for third week at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





Miley Cyrus’ road to a third week at Number 1 looks assured - Flowers is currently out-selling its nearest competition, RAYE’s Escapism., more than 2:1. It would extend its lead as Miley’s longest-running UK chart-topper.



This week’s highest new entry could belong to KSI and Oliver Tree, who are aiming to debut at Number 6 with their collab Voices, making KSI’s ninth and Tree’s second Top 10 hit.



Following its entry in the Top 10 for the first time on Friday nearly 13 years after its original release, Miguel’s 2010 single Sure Thing is looking to rise up to a new peak of Number 8.



Tiësto and Tate McRae’s slow-burning dance-hit 10:35 is predicted to shift up one (13) as is Cian Ducrot’s I’ll Be Waiting (17) and Mimi Webb’s addictive Red Flags (20).

