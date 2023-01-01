Yes sell recorded music catalogue rights

Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music catalogue.

The legendary prog rockers have agreed a deal with Warner Music Group (WMG) over the rights to their Atlantic Records albums, a total of 29 LPs including their first 12 studio efforts - from their self-titled debut to '1987's 'Big Generator'- and various live recordings and complications.

The band said in a statement: “The entire Yes family came together and worked enthusiastically with Warner Music Group to secure this historic deal, ensuring that these iconic recordings will continue to be curated in the optimum manner to delight their fans across more than five decades, while also finding and developing new audiences for this timeless music.”

WMG are equally delighted by their new acquisition.

Their president of global catalogue, Kevin Gore, said in his own statement: “My introduction to Yes came while working at a record store in Ohio in 1983. I’ve been a fan ever since and we’re absolutely thrilled and deeply honored that the strong relationship between Yes and Warner Music will continue forever.”

The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

It follows WMG's similar deals with Madonna, the estate of David Bowie, and 300 Entertainment, which is home to the likes of Yung Thug and Megan Thee Stallion.

Yes have undergone numerous line-up changes since they were formed in 1968 by singer Jon Anderson, bassist Chris Squire - who died in 2015 - guitarist Peter Banks, keyboardist Tony Kaye and drummer Bill Bruford, with 19 musicians being regarded as full-time members over the years.

Since May 2022, the band has consisted of guitarist Steve Howe, keyboardist Geoff Downes, singer Jon Davison, and bassist Billy Sherwood, and touring drummer Jay Schellen.

Various offshoots have also toured, with Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman the most famous, having been on the road over the last decade. However, after a 50th anniversary celebration in 2018, they haven't worked together again.