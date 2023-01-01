Dave Navarro not ready to rejoin Jane's Addiction

Dave Navarro is not ready to rejoin Jane’s Addiction on tour.

The 55-year-old musician has been struggling with Long COVID, the sustained illnesses people can suffer with after recovering from COVID-19, and Josh Klinghoffer will replace him for their upcoming tour.

Jane's Addiction said in a statement: "We’d like to address the questions surrounding Dave and the upcoming Jane’s shows. As a band we are in a great place, writing new music, and the bond is tighter than ever. We all hope Dave can be out playing with us; when he feels healthy and ready.

“For the near future, our brother Josh Klinghoffer will jump in for the upcoming shows on the west coast, South America and some additional international shows to be announced soon. We want to thank you for being there with us over these thirty some odd odd years. You know, we’re going to keep throwing down for you.”

Last year, Dave revealed he had been struggling with Long COVID since 2021.

He wrote, in a now deleted Instagram post: "So yeah, I'm one of the ones who came down with the 'long haul covid'. Been sick since December and supposedly will be back to my old self in… nobody knows how long.

"If there are any of you who are still suffering long after your negative results, I'm just saying you aren't alone.

"The fatigue and isolation is pretty awful but try to spend your time with the ones you love and stay creative."

According to the CDC, Long COVID symptoms can include extreme fatigue, post-exertional malaise, fever, difficulty breathing, cough, chest pain, heart palpitations, brain fog, headache, sleep problems, lightheadedness, pins-and-needles feelings, loss of smell/taste, depression or anxiety, diarrhea, stomach pain and joint or muscle pain, along with many others.