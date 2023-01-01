Frozen star Idina Menzel regrets making this change to Let It Go

Idina Menzel regrets asking the composers of 'Let It Go' to make the song higher.

The 51-year-old actress voiced the role of Queen Elsa in the 2013 animated Disney musical 'Frozen' and was given the now-classic song 'Let It Go' to record for the movie, but was concerned that she sounded too "mature" for her 21-year-old character so asked the composers to alter the pitch, which has made all live performances of the track since more difficult.

She said: "I knew it was a real accomplishment and a great get to be a Disney princess, to be welcomed into the Disney family and be in a musical, I knew that that was pretty epic, but I had no idea it would become the phenomenon that it did. So, I came in once and I sang it and I came back another time, because they had written another part to it and they changed some of the lyrics. I realized that I felt like my voice sounded too mature, in order to really embody this young woman that you see in the movie, so I asked them to take it up — I don’t know why I did that, because when I’m in concert all over the world and I have a cold and I just want to kill myself."

The 'Enchanted' star - who reprised the role of Elsa in 2019 movie 'Frozen II' but is also known for originating the part of Elphaba in Broadway hit 'Wicked' - added that while she is "glad" because the character now sounds "more vulnerable" but always wonders what made her request the changes when she watches the movie today.

She told CNN: "But I asked them, 'Let’s take it up a half-step and see,' because then it sounds a little bit more innocent in my voice, a little younger. As I was watching it just now, I was thinking, 'Jeez, what was I thinking there.' But, I’m glad, because she sounds a little younger and little bit more vulnerable."