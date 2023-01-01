NEWS Miley Cyrus claims her longest-running UK Number 1 with 'Flowers' Newsdesk Share with :





Call it photosynthesis – Miley Cyrus’s Flowers have bloomed for a second week at Number 1 in the UK.



The post-disco bop has clearly found its groove, with Flowers out-performing itself week-on-week, pulling in chart units in excess of 121,000. This includes over 13 million streams, making it the most-streamed track in the country for a second week running.



Flowers now holds the distinction of becoming Miley’s longest-running UK Number 1 single. Her previous chart-toppers We Can’t Stop and Wrecking Ball, both released in 2013, peaked at the summit for one week apiece.



Elsewhere, Afrobeats superstar Rema claims a new peak for his hit Calm Down, which climbs to Number 6. Meanwhile, Headie One boasts this week’s highest new entry on the chart, with the hotly-anticipated Martin’s Sofa (9) which becomes Headie’s fifth Top 10 overall, and first solo.



American R&B star Miguel secures his first-ever UK Top 10 entry today, as Sure Thing jumps up one (10). The track, first released in 2010, has recently gained a second wind thanks to TikTok.



The party cranks up a notch for Tiësto & Tate McRae, too. Their frantic 10:35 rises two to a new peak (14), as does Libianca’s People (18), up nine and also the current Official UK Afrobeats Chart Number 1.



Irish singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot shows no sign of stopping his upward momentum, with I’ll Be Waiting vaulting three on last week to a new best (19), while Mimi Webb’s Red Flags is up two (21). Coi Leray is also a big gainer this week, with viral hit Players up 19 (26), thus gifting the rising US rapper and singer her first UK Top 40 hit.



It seems that Sabrina Carpenter has a hit on her hands. The US pop princess earns this week’s biggest gainer with Nonsense, moving up a massive 38 places to Number 32 and becoming her second Top 40 hit.



Metro Boomin rebounds with Future collab Superhero (Heroes & Villains) up five to a new peak (34), while Lewis Capaldi re-enters the Top 40 with former Number 1 Forget Me (35). Popcaan and Drake’s We Caa Done jumps up 13 (37), and is Popcaan’s first Top 40 entry in seven years.



Viral enigma PinkPantheress claws her way to a third UK Top 40 single, thanks to Boy’s a liar prowling up nine (38). And finally, Sub Focus & Dimension’s Ready To Fly cracks the upper echelons of the chart for the first time (40), becoming Sub Focus’s seventh and Dimension’s first Top 40 hit.

