Rita Ora confirms marriage to Taika Waititi

Rita Ora has finally confirmed she's married to Taika Waititi.

The 32-year-old appeared on London's Heart Breakfast radio show on Friday to promote her new single You Only Love Me, which is accompanied by a music video depicting a wedding day which goes off the rails.

During the interview, she confirmed that she got married to the Thor: Love and Thunder director last year.

"Yes, everything happens for a reason people. I am officially off the market," she said. "When the rumours came out, is she, is she not (married)? I wanted to play on it (with the video). This is my version of a wedding that didn't really go to plan. That's my music video, but that's not to say that's what actually happened.

"I've chosen to keep it more private, this experience that I had, and just (keep it) to myself a bit more but I did want to play on what could have been."

Rita and Taika were good friends for several years before they started dating in early 2021. They reportedly tied the knot last summer.

Reflecting on their big day, she gushed, "It was perfect. It was exactly, exactly how I wanted it. It was just nice and perfect."

Rita was also asked if she will change her surname to Waititi, and she replied, "I've definitely thought about it but I've worked very hard for this Ora name. I don't know... I haven't really decided yet."

The music video for You Only Love Me opens with video messages from celebrities such as Kristen Stewart and Lindsay Lohan wishing Rita a happy wedding day. Sharon Stone also makes a cameo appearance to deliver Rita's wedding dress.