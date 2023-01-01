The Reytons land first Number 1 album with 'What’s Rock And Roll?'

The Reytons secure their first-ever Number 1 album with What’s Rock And Roll? today.The South Yorkshire-formed indie group, comprising Jonny Yerrell, Lee Holland, Joe O’Brien and Jamie Todd claim the career-best with their third studio LP released independently. Previously, the band enjoyed Top 40 success with 2021 releases May Seriously Harm You And Others Around (27) and Kids Off The Estate (11).What’s Rock And Roll? also tops the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, having shifted the most copies on wax this week.Speaking exclusively to OfficialCharts.com, The Reytons say: “We’ve got no words for it. We’ve been dreaming of this moment for as long as we can remember.“We’ve absolutely grafted all week. We’ve had it in us heads, we’ve been using the law of attraction, we’ve had the trophy on us phones for the last two or three years. It feels really surreal, it’s not sunk in yet!“Thank you to everybody for believing in us, coming out and spending your money. It’s January and there’s a cost of living crisis. People have got better things to be spending their money on, but people believe in this. Thanks for backing us.”Elsewhere, 2021 Eurovision winners Måneskin claim their first UK Top 5 album with RUSH! The Italian rock group, made up of Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Ethan Torchio and Thomas Raggi, are another new entry (5). RUSH! enters the Official Vinyl Albums Chart at Number 3 today.Black Star Riders match their previous Official Albums Chart peak with fifth LP Wrong Side Of Paradise this week (6). The rock quartet - comprising Thin Lizzy members Ricky Warwick, Sam Wood, Robbie Crane and Zak St John – previously saw success with 2013 debut All Hell Breaks Loose (25), 2015’s The Killer Instinct (13), 2017 record Heavy Fire (6) and 2019 release Another State Of Grace (14).Dublin-formed rock group The Murder Capital claim a career-best today their latest release Gigi’s Recovery (16). The band – James McGovern, Damien Tuit, Cathal Roper, Gabriel Pascal Blake and Diarmuid Brennan – previously reached the Top 40 with 2019 LP When I Have Fears (18). Gigi’s Recovery also makes a strong debut on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart (2).And finally, George Ezra sees his former Number 1 record Gold Rush Kid return to the Top 40; jumping nine spots following the release of his new track Sweetest Human Being Alive (34).