Rita Ora returns with emotional pop banger

Rita Ora is back with her new single 'You Only Love Me'.



The 'Anywhere' singer - who is married to filmmaker Taika Waititi - pours her heart on the emotional pop song about "feeling vulnerable at the very start of her romantic journey."



Her other half's voice memo is played at the start of the track.



Rita said: "With 'You Only Love Me' and my upcoming album, I wanted to capture the vulnerability I've experienced as I opened myself up to love and entered a new phase of life. Learning to let go of the past to make way for new experiences is a deeply personal process, and one I felt compelled to document through my music - the journey was not always easy, but I've come out of it stronger and filled with more love than I ever thought possible."



The 32-year-old star previously spent time in her home country of Albania working on the deeply personal follow-up to 2018's 'Phoenix', and she has promised fans can expect plenty of new projects as she looks to prove that it's possible to "do more than one thing".



Asked what she was doing in Albania, she said back in October: “A new album – January next year. It’s going to be great. More music and a film. My dream is to show everybody that you can do more than one thing.



“You can be a musician, actor, dancer, mother, aunt all at the same time. I want to try and do everything.



“Now I am 30 it’s time to get this ball rolling.”



The 'Fifty Shades' actress warned her fans might need an alcoholic beverage or two before hearing her new songs, noting that she's baring her soul.



She said: “I wanted to make this a very raw, musical record. Maybe get a few bottles of whatever you drink when you listen to this album.”



And she admitted she has struggled with the "really intense" pressure of being in the spotlight and says her close friends and family have got her through moments where she felt like quitting her career.



She explained: "I’ve felt like quitting. I was like, ‘Is this worth it? What am I doing?’ As I got more famous, I understood that people look up to you.



“You become a role model and sometimes you are not ready for that because you only wanted to make music. Now you are being followed by millions of people. So psychologically it is really intense.



“You have to stay true to your friends who you have known for years.”



Stream 'You Only Love Me' now on all major streaming platforms.