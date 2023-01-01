N-Dubz ink two-album record deal with major label

N-Dubz have inked a two-album deal with a major record label.

The 'I Need You' group - comprising cousins Dappy, Tulisa Contostavlos and Fazer - reunited last year for an arena tour and released 'Charmer' - their first song since 2011's single Morning Star - and there's set to be plenty more new music on the way for fans after they signed the contract with EMI.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "The deal is massive for N-Dubz and their fans.

"For years it looked like they were never going to reunite but after the success of their tour, they found themselves with multiple offers on the table.

"They are now signed to EMI for two new albums and are recording at Grouse Lodge Residential Recording Studios in Ireland - an hour outside of Dublin.

"In terms of when fans will get to hear the songs everything is still up in the air but hopefully by the time their summer shows kick off at least a couple of tracks will have been released."

The Dublin studios have been used by the likes of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, plus REM, Snow Patrol and Sir Tom Jones in the past.

N-Dubz are also set to play five open-air shows across the UK next summer.

The reunited trio - who went on an indefinite hiatus in 2011 before returning in May - have a series of concerts planned for 2023.

On July 7, the band will be playing at Brighton Valley Concert Series, with a gig at Margate Summer Series the following day.

They'll be in Scarborough on July 20, followed by dates at Gunnersbury Park, London (August 11), and The Bay Series, Cardiff (September 8).

As part of the summer tour, the band has also announced shows at the QEII Arena in Telford (July 9), Sunderland's Ferrington Country Park (July 21) and Stadium CSM at Colywyn Bay (July 22).

The 'Better Not Waste My Time' hitmakers were also announced for the Isle of Wight Festival on June 15.