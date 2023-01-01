Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have matching tattoos inspired by his proposal

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have matching tattoos as a tribute to his proposal.

In a Pieces of Me video interview with British Vogue, the 40-year-old actress revealed the sentimental significance behind their tattoos.

"I have a check and a box behind my ears. My husband has them on his arms because when he proposed, he asked me, that I checked all his boxes, and would I check another one?" she recalled.

Priyanka did not reveal her hidden tattoos, but did express her admiration for her husband, whom she called "super thoughtful".

"When he's around, everything feels like it'll be okay. He has taught me to approach things from a much calmer place," she added.

Priyanka and the 30-year-old Jonas Brothers musician - who is 10 years her junior - began dating in May 2018 and got married just seven months later. They welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie, via surrogate, in January 2022.

Baby Malti had to be delivered a full trimester before her due date and subsequently spent three months in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Elsewhere in her cover interview, Priyanka addressed the criticism she and her husband received for choosing surrogacy.

"You don't know me. You don't know what I've been through. Just because I don't want to make my medical history public doesn't give you the right to make up whatever the reasons were," she stated.

The actress and producer also spoke about the accusations of "outsourcing" her pregnancy in order to focus on her career, saying, "I had medical complications so this was a necessary step, and I'm so grateful I was in a position where I could do this."