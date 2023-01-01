Sam Smith gushes over favourite Drag Race queen Silky Nutmeg Ganache

Sam Smith has named Silky Nutmeg Ganache as their favourite Drag Race queen.



While speaking to ET Canada for an interview published on Thursday, the Unholy singer chose their favourite contestant on the reality competition show RuPaul's Drag Race.



"It's really hard. It's really, really, really hard. So I'm having to think about this," they began after being asked to name their top queen. "I got one. It's Silky Nutmeg Ganache."



Silky Nutmeg Ganache featured in RuPaul's eleventh season, finishing in third place.



"I've always loved them from the first season and I've loved seeing their journey. I love how honest and raw and open they've been," Sam gushed. "And then when they did The Barbie Girl, it just changed my life. They're just my favourite drag queen to watch."



The singer also credited Nina West as their second-favourite contestant on the show.



"Nina West is so special and wonderful and their smile is incredible. All the acting and stuff they do, I find so beautiful," Sam said. "They're such a lovely gorgeous person that radiates what that show's about."



Sam also expressed their desire to follow in the footsteps of the series' previous celebrity guest judges Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga, saying, "I would die. I would die to be on."



Queens Gottmik and Violet Chachki featured in the music video for Sam's newest track, Unholy.