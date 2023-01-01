Britney Spears tells fans they 'went too far' by asking police to conduct wellness check

Britney Spears has told her fans they "went a little too far" by calling the police to check on her safety earlier this week.



On Tuesday night, some of the singer's fans called the police concerned about her welfare and asked them to check on her after she deleted her Instagram account. Deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in California went to her house out of an abundance of caution and determined there was no reason to believe she was in danger.



Addressing the incident in a lengthy Twitter statement on Thursday night, Britney told her fans she felt her privacy was invaded by the wellness check.



"As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls. I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded," Britney wrote in a text post. "The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately."



The 41-year-old, who has deleted her Instagram account numerous times in the past, stated that the incident has painted her in a bad light and she hopes her fans can respect her privacy from now on.



"This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media," she continued. "During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B."



Britney could have been referring to recent reports claiming she had a "meltdown" in a restaurant earlier this month, however, her husband Sam Asghari denied it was true.



The Toxic singer hasn't yet returned to Instagram.