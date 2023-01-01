Tom Grennan announces new album

Tom Grennan will release a new album on 9 June.



The 27-year-old singer has confirmed his third record will be out in a few months time and the LP will be called 'What Ifs + Maybes', with the 'Little Bit Of Love' hitmaker explaining he chose the title because of how "exciting" the unpredictability of life can be.



He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “I’ve called the album What Ifs Maybes because you never know what’s going to happen. So go with your gut. Go with your heart, not your head.



“Sometimes the unknown brings love and beauty and colour.



"Don’t be afraid to jump into the unknown. It’s exciting.”



The announcement comes as Tom releases new single 'Here', and he wants the song to offer people hope they have support in whatever they are going through.



He said of the track: “With what’s going on in the world, with so many people struggling, affected financially, by Covid, by loads of different things, it’s one of those songs that helps you believe there is somebody in your life that is going to be there for you in the struggle.



“There’s the battle of everything. But when it’s shared with somebody else, you’re doing it together, not just on your own.



“So that’s what it’s about, if I’m here for you, then please be here for me.”



The sentiment echoes that in Tom's December release 'You Are Not Alone', which he previously described as his "most personal" yet and one he hoped would offer a "warm hug" to those in need.



He said: “This isn’t just another single to me, it’s far more than that. This is the most personal song I have written.



“I want these lyrics to help other people as much as writing them has helped me.



“I’ve been open and raw in songs before, but when this song started pouring out of me, it was different.



“Whilst Christmas can be a happy time for many, it can also be a time when people feel a deep sense of loneliness, and I hope this song talks to that feeling and gives you that warm hug you might need right now.



“Now, more than ever, we need to look after each other.”