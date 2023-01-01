Sir Mick Jagger launching line of harmonicas

Sir Mick Jagger has announced the launch of his harmonica line.



In a statement obtained by New Music Express, The Rolling Stones frontman revealed his collaboration with Lee Oskar and whynow Music to create a line of limited edition harmonicas.



Calling the project’s launch “fantastic news”, Mick commented, “Hopefully some of them will get into the hands of young harmonica players who turn out to be the legends of the future.”



The musician ordered the harmonica in 10 keys for purchasers to choose from, with each instrument costing £49.99 ($62). The line has been limited to 2,500 units.



On his own experience with the harmonica, Mick revealed, “I started to learn the harmonica after hearing the greats of the blues such as Little Walter and Sonny Boy Williamson. Since then I’ve played harmonica on so many tracks and at countless gigs over the years.”



Meanwhile, collaborator Lee Oskar expressed he was “thrilled” to be working with the singer.



“When I started Lee Oskar Harmonicas with Tombo in 1983, it was my dream to create harmonicas that would not only exceed my standards but also be embraced by other music professionals,” his statement read.



The 79-year-old added “It is a dream come true that someone with Mick Jagger’s success and level of artistry chooses our harmonica system. I am honoured to be a part of this very special collaboration.”



Mick’s line of harmonicas have been officially released, with those purchased set for shipping on 8 February.