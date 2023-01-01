Pamela Anderson knew Kid Rock union was mistake 'right when we got married'

Pamela Anderson knew her marriage to Kid Rock wouldn't last shortly after they tied the knot.



The Baywatch star wed the musician on a yacht near Saint-Tropez, France in July 2006, but the pair split in November that year.



Reflecting on the brief union during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, Pamela recalled how she realised Kid Rock wasn't the man for her.



"(I knew), right when I got married," she nodded. "Just after. Obviously not in time. I just jump into something because, you know, Tommy (Lee) and I did, and we had this incredible connection. But then you jump into something and it's like, 'Oh, it's not this incredible connection, it's just something else.' Then I slowly try to find my way out."



And while Pamela's marriage to her first husband Tommy ended in divorce in 1998, she still considers the Mötley Crüe drummer, who is the father of her two sons, to be the love of her life.



"I had two beautiful boys with him... and it was really a heightened kind of romantic beginning and that's every girl's fantasy - to be worshipped like that," the 55-year-old explained. "I always felt like romantic love might not be sustainable, so if you want to have that kind of love affair, it's just going to have a season, you know, it's not going to last forever."



Pamela has since walked down the aisle on four more occasions and had a high-profile relationship with French footballer Adil Rami.



Yet, she admitted that none of her relationships has been of "any value" and she had been "putting people in my life to kind of numb some of the pain".



At present, the blonde bombshell is single and focused on herself.



"This last year I've been alone, and it's been a really incredible year for me," she added. "Just kind of going through, looking back, and reflecting on everything... it's been good. I mean, like you have to be able to be alone too before you can be with somebody else, so I feel like I'm just kind of growing up right now. It's taken a long time."



Pamela's memoir, titled Love, Pamela, is set to be released on 31 January.