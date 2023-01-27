Sex Pistol Glen Matlock 'got fed up' seeing Iggy Pop's penis

Glen Matlock got "fed up" seeing Iggy Pop's willy.

The former Six Pistol played bass on the US punk idol's 1980 album 'Soldier' and they toured the year before, but the 'I Wanna Be Your Dog' hitmaker, 75, had a habit of flashing his manhood on stage and Glen admitted it's "not that impressive".

He recalled in an interview with Britain's The Times newspaper: “The problem with flashing your willy on stage is that you have to get ready to flash your willy on stage.

“And he always did it in front of me. I got a bit fed up with seeing it, to be honest. It’s not that impressive.”

Elsewhere, Glen recalled quitting the Sex Pistols because he was getting stick from frontman Johnny Rotten aka John Lydon and was "annoyed" when they invited the late Sid Vicious to try out on bass.

He would replace Glen from 1997 to 1978, the year before he died of a heroin overdose aged just 21.

The 66-year-old rocker was feuding with frontman John Lydon and their manager Malcolm McLaren and guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook didn't have his back.

Recalling the time he was offered a solo deal with the band's label EMI, he said: “And I thought: I’m getting all this s*** from John and Malcolm, Steve and Paul weren’t backing me up, I heard they tried out Sid [Vicious] on bass, which annoyed me, and I only hung in there because I was getting my wages. So I left. A week after that Malcolm sent a telegram to the NME saying I was sacked because I liked the Beatles. Two weeks after that I’m in the Blue Posts, round the back of [the Oxford Street venue] the 100 Club, and Malcolm comes in and says: ‘It’s not working out with Sid, can you come back?’ So I replied: ‘The way you treated me, are you f***ing joking?’"

Glen claimed that during his brief time in the band, Sid wanted to be the "lead guy", which didn't bode well as they split in 1978.

He said: “It reminded me of what John Entwistle once said of The Who: that if he was jumping around like Daltrey, Townshend and Moon, the band would fall apart.

“There was a balance when I was in the Pistols. Sid Vicious wanted to be the lead guy and the equilibrium went.”

The Six Pistols reunited in 1996 for two years, and again between 2002 and 2003, before going their separates after another year's reunion between 2007 and 2008.

To this day, the 'Anarchy in the UK' rockers have been embroiled in legal wrangles.

John took his former bandmates to court over the use of the group's music in Danny Boyles' miniseries 'Pistol' last year.

Glen releases his new solo album 'Head on a Stick' on Friday (27.01.23).