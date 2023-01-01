Sir Mick Jagger launches line of harmonicas

Sir Mick Jagger has announced his own line of harmonicas.

The Rolling Stones frontman has a penchant for playing the mouth organ, and now he has his own collection going on sale on February 8, after teaming up with Lee Oskar Harmonicas on a set available in 10 major diatonic keys.

The 79-year-old rock 'n' roll legend - who plays the harmonica on the likes of Stones tracks 'Midnight Rambler' and 'Gimme Shelter' - said: “Always loved Lee Oskar harmonicas, and now I’ve been lucky enough to collaborate with them on a harmonica of my own.”

Lee Oskar was the original harmonica player for rock-fusion legends War.

Priced at $60 (£49.99), the harmonicas boast both of their names and come in a "Mick Jagger branded custom case to keep it safe."

Meanwhile, the Stones have just joined TikTok.

The iconic band's back catalogue is now available to soundtrack clips on the video-sharing platform for the first time.

Mick has also opened his own personal account on the app.

The band's page comes with a guest playlist curated by the band featuring 44 tracks, including 'Start Me Up', 'Angie', 'Beast Of Burden' and more.

The 'Satisfaction' rockers have also launched the hashtags #TheRollingStones and #RollingStones.

Before they even joined the app, the hashtags #TheRollingStones and #RollingStones had garnered more than 500 million views.

TikTok has now made #TheRollingStones the official hashtag for the group.

Guitarist Keith Richards joined TikTok back in 2021.

The latter recently teased new music is "on its way".

In a belated Happy New Year message to fans, the 79-year-old rocker wrote on Instagram: "Hi guys, here we are again.

“Wishing you all a belated Happy New Year and there’s some new music on its way and hopefully we’ll get to see you. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.”

Late drummer Charlie Watts is set to feature on the band's next album, Ronnie Wood recently revealed.

He spilled: "We are recording the new album now and we are going to LA in a few weeks to carry it on and finish it off. Charlie is on some of the tracks and drummer Steve Jordan."

New sticksman Steve replaced Charlie on the drum kit for their 2022 'Sixty' tour, which marked six decades of the band.

The new album will be the first LP to feature new compositions by singer Sir Mick Jagger and Keith since 2005's 'A Bigger Bang', although they did release single 'Living in a Ghost Town' in 2020.

The band's last album release was 2016's 'Blue and Lonesome', which was comprised of cover versions.