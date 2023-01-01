NEWS Cordae: 'Last year I recorded literally 180 songs' Newsdesk Share with :





Cordae joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss new song “Two Tens” (feat. Anderson .Paak). He tells Apple Music there’s more to come from the two of them, breaks down their chemistry and friendship, says he recorded 180 songs last year, discusses taking his time releasing music, and more.



Cordae Tells Apple Music He Has an EP of songs with Anderson .Paak (and J. Cole Beats)...



You know what's funny, we literally got a mix tape full of joints with me and Paak….Well, we got an EP full of joints with me, Pac, and Cole Beats.



On About His Chemistry and Friendship with Anderson .Paak…



You know what, it's because this is really my friend…He’s really like my real friend, like my brother. And real, and I don't like... Everybody be, other artists be like, oh that's my brother, or, oh that's my man. And saying that s**t just to sound cool. I don't really have too many friends, to be honest. He's one of my real life genuine friends. You know what I'm saying? And so I say that to say, that's where it comes from, bro. Just because we just be kicking it, and we just be recording. Kicking it and recording. It won't be like, yo, let's just put this out next week. It'll be like, yo, this song is a couple years old. You know what I'm saying? So I just always, I'm like man, I'm going to just hold on to this. And when the time, it feels right, it feels right. You know?



On Recording 180 Songs Last Year…



I made a lot of songs last year. I think last year I recorded literally 180 songs, which I know some artists record like a thousand songs. But it feels like that's the most songs I recorded in the year, for sure. And last year it was also the most touring I did. So I'm proud of myself for still recording 180 songs.



On Taking His Time Releasing Music…



I got a lot of good s**t, bro, that I'm happy about. So just trying to make it better, bro. Just never being satisfied. And really, bro, it may be to a fault or a good thing, but I'm a people pleaser, bro. So, I really want to just make good music that the fans love, bro. I just don't want to disappoint anybody, for real.



On His Cameo on ’South Side’...



And I just had to keep it quiet, you know what I'm saying, and let it all play out, bro. So, in that show, it was literally perfect how it worked out because we shot it at Lollapalooza. It's not like I had to fly out there for a separate event. So, I'm like, this is perfect. I'll get to rock a show, do a quick little TV appearance, cameo or whatever, playing myself.

