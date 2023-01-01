Michael Bublé reveals son's cancer diagnosis forced him to drop 'alter ego'

Michael Bublé has revealed his son Noah's cancer battle forced him to lose his alter ego.

In an interview with Red magazine, the Haven't Met You Yet singer reflected on how his life shifted when Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016 when he was only three years old.

"That, of course, changed me in a big way - it changed what mattered to me, it changed how I saw life," he said. "For most of my life as an entertainer and, especially onstage, I'd become my alter ego. I'd become the superhero I always wanted to be. Then my wife and I went through this unthinkable thing, and I lost that alter ego."

Noah, who is now nine, underwent treatment and was given the all-clear the following year.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bublé shared the secret to the success of his marriage to Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato, revealing that they respect each other's need for professional fulfilment.

"More than anything, my wife and I understand that each other's fulfilment is important...," the 47-year-old noted. "I'm not saying we're perfect - nobody is - but we both have that understanding.

"I won't be touring for certain months next year because she'll be filming a movie, and so I'll be Daddy on set, and then she'll do the same for me. We don't care what we do - being together is the goal."

Bublé married Lopilato in 2011. They have three other children - seven-year-old son Elias and daughters Vida, four, and Cielo, five months.