Kelly Jones on a 'little holiday' from Stereophonics after debuting new project

Kelly Jones has insisted he's just on a "little holiday" from Stereophonics after debuting his new project Far From Saints.

The Welsh rocker has formed the trio with Patty Lynn and Dwight Baker of US band The Wind And The Wave.

And after they released the lead single from their upcoming album, 'Let's Turn This Back Around', the frontman has reassured fans of the 'Maybe Tomorrow' group that they are "stronger than ever" and have not split up.

Speaking on Radio X, Kelly said: “There’s no breaking up with the band or anything.

“For me, after 25 years of doing all our work, it’s like, I wanna show other sides of what I would like to try creatively.”

Fans can also expect a new solo LP from the 48-year-old musician.

He added: “But, there’s no fear that [Stereophonics are] not going to come back and do what we do.

“You know, I’ve got a bunch of songs I’ve got for that but I’m keeping them in the back pocket until we’re ready to do it again.

“And what’s good about the band is we’re still forward-thinking, we’re still making records that are doing really well. We’re still playing arenas, we’re still playing stadiums, and the songs are still on the radio. I’ve been back to songs we wrote in the ’90s, you know.

“So I’ve written new Stereophonics songs, but that time is not for now and the band are all doing their bits and pieces.”

Asked if Stereophonics will ever part ways, he replied: “No, no, no.”

He added: “I think Stereophonics is the type of band and the type of music with a catalogue that’s set in stone plus the new stuff that’s happening. It’s like a revolving door. There’s 12/14-year-old kids in the front row.

“The band is stronger than it’s ever been in many ways.”