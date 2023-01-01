'Excited to work together': SZA teases Miley Cyrus collaboration

SZA has teased a collaboration with Miley Cyrus.

The pair have congratulated each other after Miley's 'Flowers' became her first number one single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and SZA's recent chart success with 'Kill Bill' from her LP 'SOS', which is currently number two, with Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero' at number three.

SZA tweeted: “MAJOR congrats to Miley !!! Excited for her album and to work together.”

And the 'Midnight Sky' hitmaker responded: “You are KILLING it. Congratulations! Sending love."

'Flowers' is the lead single from Miley's upcoming eighth studio album 'Endless Summer Vacation', which is due to be released on March 10.

The new record will be her first since 2020's 'Plastic Hearts'.

'Flowers' takes a number of veiled swipes at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and was released on his 33rd birthday.

The couple met on the set of their film 'The Last Song' and got engaged in May 2012 before splitting the following year.

They got back together in 2016 and married in 2018 but the marriage later crumbled and their divorce was finalised in January 2020.

She was previously rumoured to have written about their doomed relationship on her track 'WTF Do I Know' from 'Plastic Hearts'.

The song featured the lyrics: "What the f*** do I know? I'm alone / 'Cause I couldn't be somebody's hero / You want an apology? Not from me / Had to leave you in your own misery / So tell me, baby, am I wrong that I moved on and I / And I don't even miss you? / Thought that it'd be you until I die / But I let go, what the f*** do I know?"

Meanwhile, SZA and Taylor recently quashed rumours they were feuding over their chart battle.

The pair's fandoms caused a stir on social media when 'Kill Bill' spent three weeks at the top of the Billboard 100, while Taylor's 'Midnights' cut 'Anti-Hero' sat at number two.

However, they insisted there is no beef between them.

Taylor re-shared Billboard's article about 'Anti-Hero' becoming the longest-leading number on the Hot 100 chart after eight weeks on her Instagram Story and added: “Been listening to [SZA’s] album nonstop. Absolutely adore her music. So much love and respect for her!!”

And SZA responded on her own Story: “Congratulations to Tay Tay! And thank you so much your album and writing is phenomenal… as always.”