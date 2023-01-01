NEWS Allison Russell and Elles Bailey big winners at UK Americana Music Awards 2023 Newsdesk Share with :





Tonight, in a glittering ceremony at Hackney Empire in London, the winners of 2023’s UK Americana Awards, powered by Sweet Home Alabama, were revealed.



During a remarkable evening celebrating the best in UK and international Americana music, acclaimed US singer-songwriter Allison Russell and English roots singer-songwriter and pianist Elles Bailey received two awards each; Russell for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year and Bailey for UK Artist of the Year and the newly-established UK Live Act of the Year.



Alison Krauss and Robert Plant won International Album of the Year for Raise The Roof (produced by T Bone Burnett) and its UK counterpart was awarded to Superhuman by Ferris and Sylvester (produced by Ryan Hadlock and Michael Rendall).



London-based singer-songwriter Hannah White triumphed in the UK Song of the Year category for her self-penned “Car Crash”. Finger-style guitartist and one of the UK’s only female professional pedal steel players Holly Carter took home the award for UK Instrumentalist of the Year.



The award for the best-selling Americana album of the year, in association with the Official Charts Company, was scooped by Frank Turner for FTHC.



A heartfelt rendition of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” by Allison Russell, Elles Bailey and Miko Marks paid tribute to the ground-breaking contribution to the genre of the late Loretta Lynn, who was given a special Songwriter Legacy Award in honour of her life and work. Her granddaughter Emmy Rose Russell accepted the award via video from the USA.



Other prestigious awards, conferred by the AMA-UK Board, were presented to: Judy Collins (International Lifetime Achievement Award), Mike Scott of The Waterboys (UK Lifetime Achievement Award), Nickel Creek (International Trailblazer Award), BBC Radio Ulster’s Ralph McLean (Grassroots Award) and The Hanging Stars (Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award).



The UK Americana Music Awards show was hosted by broadcasters Baylen Leonard and Bob Harris and special guest award presenters on the night included: Martyn Joseph, Ward Thomas, Robert Elms, Shaun Keaveny, Katherine Priddy, Tim Dowling, Lauren Down and Bev Whitrick, Ben Earle, Patrick Kielty, Ricky Ross, Belinda O’Hooley & Heidi Tidow, Paul Gambaccini, Andy Facer from Sweet Home Alabama and Becca Monahan from The Official Chart Company.



The audience of music industry delegates, artists and fans were treated to wonderful performances from Judy Collins, Mike Scott of The Waterboys, Frank Turner, Allison Russell, Lady Nade, Nickel Creek, The Hanging Stars, The Heavy Heavy, Ferris and Sylvester, Simeon Hammond Dallas, Elles Bailey and Miko Marks. The evening was brought to an emotional close as the assembled artists, led by Judy Collins, sang “Amazing Grace”, backed by the all female house band led by Michele Stodart (The Magic Numbers), and Hackney Empire Community Choir.



The Awards ceremony rounded off an exceptional UK Americana Music Week which took place from Monday 23rd to Thursday 26th January in Hackney, London and also featured a 4 day industry conference attended by 300 delegates and 2 nights of exclusive showcases from 80 artists in 6 venues.



Marking its 10th anniversary in 2023, UK Americana Music Week and Awards has gone from strength to strength since its inception with huge increases in delegate numbers, artists involved and Americana Music Association UK (AMA-UK) members. Its impact has been widespread, raising the profile of the genre, providing a platform for new and established talent, including opportunities for UK artists at festivals here and abroad, and establishing the Official UK Americana Chart in conjunction with The Official Chart Company.



The Americana Music Association UK continues to focus on its PRS Foundation Keychange pledge to deliver a minimum 50:50 gender balance in female participants at 2023’s UK Americana Music Week, alongside working hard to ensure an inclusive and diverse line-up across the whole event, including showcases from indigenous Canadian artists William Prince and Digging Roots.



Details of UK Americana Awards 2023 award winners follow below.





Special Awards:



Lifetime Achievement Award



Selected by the board members, our highest honour is awarded to a UK artist, duo or group in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the Americana genre over the span of their career and life in music. The 2023 recipient is Mike Scott of The Waterboys



International Lifetime Achievement Award



Selected by the board members, our highest honour is awarded to an international artist, duo or group in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the Americana genre over the span of their career and life in music. The 2023 recipient is Judy Collins.



International Trailblazer Award



Selected by the board members, this special award celebrates a UK artist, duo or group that has taken an exceptional path, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps in developing the Americana genre. The 2023 recipient is Nickel Creek



Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award



Selected by Bob Harris OBE, this special award celebrates the breakthrough artist, duo or group that has particularly impressed the legendary music broadcaster throughout the year. The 2023 recipient is The Hanging Stars



Best Selling Americana Album



AMA-UK works with The Official Charts Company to create the UK Americana Album Chart. This Award is given to the best-selling Americana Album by a UK Artist. The 2023 recipient is Frank Turner.



Grassroots Award



Selected by the board members, this special award celebrates the sometimes-un-sung heroes of the UK Americana scene. It is presented to individuals working in the industry (in a capacity other than as artists) who have made outstanding efforts to support Americana music from the grass roots up. The 2023 recipient is Ralph McLean, BBC Radio Ulster



Songwriter Legacy Award



This award celebrates the life and work of legendary songwriters who the board want to recognise for their writing and important contribution in shaping this genre to what it is today. The 2023 recipient is Loretta Lynn





Winners in the Nominationed Award catergories



UK Album of the Year

• Birds That Flew and Ships That Sailed by Passenger (Produced by Mike Rosenberg and Chris Vallejo)

• Blue Hours by Bear's Den (Produced by Ian Grimble)

• Shining In The Half Light by Elles Bailey (Produced by Dan Weller)

• Superhuman by Ferris and Sylvester (Produced by Ryan Hadlock and Michael Rendall) WINNER



International Album of the Year

• In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile (produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings)

• Pohorylle by Margo Cilker (produced by Sera Cahoone)

• Raise The Roof by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss (produced by T Bone Burnett) WINNER

• The Man From Waco by Charley Crockett (produced by Bruce Robison)



UK Song of the Year

• Car Crash by Hannah White (Written by Hannah White) WINNER

• Grace by Marcus Mumford (Written by Blake Mills and Marcus Mumford)

• Make It Romantic by Simeon Hammond Dallas (Written by Simeon Hammond Dallas)

• Right Place by Danny George Wilson (written by Danny Wilson)



International Song of the Year

• I Don’t Really Care for You by CMAT (Written by Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson)

• Something in the Orange by Zach Bryan (Written by Zachary Lane Bryan)

• Take It Like A Man by Amanda Shires (Written by Amanda Shires and Lawrence Rothman)

• You’re Not Alone by Allison Russell feat. Brandi Carlile (Written by Allison Russell) WINNER



UK Artist of the Year

• Bear’s Den

• Elles Bailey WINNER

• Ferris and Sylvester

• Lady Nade



International Artist of the Year

• Allison Russell WINNER

• Brandi Carlile

• Margo Cilker

• The Dead South



UK Instrumentalist of the Year

• Holly Carter WINNER

• Joe Coombs

• Joe Wilkins

• Mark Lewis



UK Live Act of the Year

• Beans On Toast

• Elles Bailey WINNER

• Ferris & Sylvester

• Holy Moly & The Crackers

• Noble Jacks

• The Heavy Heavy

